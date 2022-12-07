Dr. Dayal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shailja Dayal, DO
Dr. Shailja Dayal, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trinity, FL.
Morton Plant Mease Primary Care Inc2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 125, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-0060
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
First time at this practice from start to finish it was fantastic Lucy in the front Ashley as my nurse and Dr Dayal they all were extremely professional and yet so approachable as a surgical tech what more can you ask for
- English
Dr. Dayal accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.