Dr. Shaili Felton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaili Felton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.
Locations
Covenant Healthcare Center3801 50th St Ste 5, Lubbock, TX 79413 Directions (201) 940-9554
Lubbock Office4642 N Loop 289 Ste 211, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 712-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shaili Felton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felton has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Felton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.