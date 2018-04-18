Dr. Shaili Deveshwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deveshwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaili Deveshwar, MD
Dr. Shaili Deveshwar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Piedmont Orthopedics1313 Carolina St Ste 101, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 235-4372
Piedmont Orthopedic Associates300 W Northwood St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 275-0927
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am always comfortable visiting Dr. Deveshwar and staff. I am confident in the way they manage my condition.
About Dr. Shaili Deveshwar, MD
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Deveshwar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deveshwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Deveshwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deveshwar.
