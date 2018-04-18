Overview

Dr. Shaili Deveshwar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Deveshwar works at Piedmont Orthopedics in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.