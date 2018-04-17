See All Psychiatrists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Shailesh Vora, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shailesh Vora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Vora works at DFW Neurology in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Worth Office
    6800 Harris Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 292-0088
    Lakeside Life Center
    4100 Fairway Dr Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 221-1741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Memory Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Memory Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Conduct Disorder
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Group Psychotherapy
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Major Depressive Disorder
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sleep Study
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Wada Test
Adjustment Disorder
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Delusional Disorder
Difficulty With Walking
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Psychosis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 17, 2018
    Highly recommend Dr. Vora!! Excellent provider!!
    — Apr 17, 2018
    About Dr. Shailesh Vora, MD

    Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    English
    NPI Number
    1902878473
    Education & Certifications

    GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    Geriatric Psychiatry, Neurology and Psychiatry
