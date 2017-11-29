Dr. Shailesh Rajguru, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajguru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailesh Rajguru, DO
Dr. Shailesh Rajguru, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Bond Clinic PA500 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have found Dr. Rajguru to be a friendly, conscientious, and professional person. He seems knowledgeable about seizure disorders, and he offers intelligent advice about medications and lifestyle. I trust his professional judgement.
About Dr. Shailesh Rajguru, DO
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336192046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Neurology
