Dr. Shailesh Pathare, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (26)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shailesh Pathare, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Pathare works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emergency Medicine Physicians
    355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-3125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 28, 2022
    I was in so much pain when I was referred to Dr Pathare. I couldn't turn my neck left or right and was in immense pain. He has assisted me in my range of motion mobilty, the pain therapy helps so much. The service and care that Dr. Pathare and his staff shows is beyond incredible. They exemplify what missing in patient and physician care. You can be guaranteed that your visit will be focus on meeting your need around the best pain management offered in the borough of Staten Island. Great job Dr Pathare, you are providing an awesome service!!! Best pain management Doctor Ive seen in a while. He LISTENS to you; actually listens and understands exactly the pain you are describing. I found a gem. If you need pain management - go see Dr Shailesh Pathare
    IA — Mar 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shailesh Pathare, MD
    About Dr. Shailesh Pathare, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Marathi
    • 1487738829
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pathare has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pathare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pathare works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pathare’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

