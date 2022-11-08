Overview

Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Woodlands Medical Specialists PA in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.