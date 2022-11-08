Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD
Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Woodlands Medical Specialists PA2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 100, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 659-3400
Woodlands Medical Specialists601 REDSTONE AVE W, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 220-7234
Woodlands Medical Specialists4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 659-3404Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
He was able to focus on me and my concerns Every concern was answered and all the treatments were available at Woodlands appoints made, blood work before each visit.
About Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1407841521
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida - Gainesville
- University Of Florida - Gainesville
- U Fla/STH
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
