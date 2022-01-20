Overview

Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Patel works at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.