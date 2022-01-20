Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Locations
Cardiology Inc5969 E Broad St Ste 202, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 367-0585Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has guided me through several surgeries. The first one was a triple by-pass. All has been very good.
About Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1346235215
Education & Certifications
- Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Afrikaans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
