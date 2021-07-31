Dr. Shailesh Malla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailesh Malla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shailesh Malla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Malla works at
PHI of Marietta660 Cherokee St NE Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-5967
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Piedmont Heart Institute Marietta400 Tower Rd NE Ste 150, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-5967
Hospital Affiliations
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to see Dr. Malla by my PCP for heart palpitation, jaw pain, calf muscle pain, and legs swelling. Dr. Malla has good bed side manners. He is highly knowledgeable and competent in this field. He was very prompt to order all the blood works and tests I needed that day. His approach is collaborative, engaging the patient in the decision making process and taking the time to explain the evidence properly. He is friendly and supportive. Him and his staffs are very good about returning my call on timely manner. I would highly recommend Dr. Malla to any prospective patients.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1437154267
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Malla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malla works at
Dr. Malla has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Malla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malla.
