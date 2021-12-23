Dr. Shailesh Kadakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailesh Kadakia, MD
Dr. Shailesh Kadakia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Magnolia Women's Care P.l.l.c.150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 271-0606
San Antonio Tx Endoscopy Asc Lpthe520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 271-0606
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. KADAKIA is the consummate professional. I have had a number of colonoscopies and endoscopies with him. I am extremely happy being under his care.
About Dr. Shailesh Kadakia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kadakia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadakia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadakia has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.