Overview

Dr. Shailesh Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.



Dr. Joshi works at Shailesh Joshi, M.D. in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.