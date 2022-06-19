Dr. Shailesh Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailesh Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shailesh Jain, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Texas Tech Physicians301 N N St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 620-5800
B.k. Khandelwal M.d Associates2301 W Michigan Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 620-1160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jain got me on the correct medication and got me stabilized on my mental health. He makes me feel safe and confident with my issues and needs. Very intelligent, caring, down to earth man. I couldn't hask for a better doctor. I really appreciate his bedside manner and for accepting me as a patient. He plays an amazing role as part of my support system.
About Dr. Shailesh Jain, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215922802
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.