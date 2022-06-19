Overview

Dr. Shailesh Jain, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Jain works at Texas Tech Physicians in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.