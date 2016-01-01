Overview

Dr. Shailendra Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Charleston Gastroenterology Associates in Charleston, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.