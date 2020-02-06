Dr. Lakhanpal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shailendra Lakhanpal, MD
Overview
Dr. Shailendra Lakhanpal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincents Blount, St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Dr. Lakhanpal works at
Locations
Birmingham Hematology Oncology100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 175, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 856-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincents Blount
- St. Vincent's East
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate and knowledgeable. Dr Lakhanpal was outstanding when it came to the care of my mother. I appreciate him and his staff for everything they done. My mother was his patient for 10 years. Love his compassion for his work and patients, he cares.
About Dr. Shailendra Lakhanpal, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538192570
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Hematology
