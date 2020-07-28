Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shailendra Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shailendra Kumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
1
Mid Atlantic Urology Associates LLC7500 Greenway Center Dr Fl 8, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 477-2981
2
Gul Chablani MD PC11119 Rockville Pike Ste 401, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 477-2000
3
Mid Atlantic Urological Associates7610 Carroll Ave Ste 340, Takoma Park, MD 20912 Directions (301) 477-2000
4
C. Abreu Healthcare LLC50 W Edmonston Dr Ste 202, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 477-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
I always got the best best advice, tests and interpretations and treatment from Dr. Sailendra Kumar for my problems with prostate. Dr. Kumar pays attention to details, even though he is a very busy sought after surgeon. His office staff are always busy but are invariably courteous and helpful
About Dr. Shailendra Kumar, MD
- Urology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1376571513
Education & Certifications
- PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Neurogenic Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more.
Dr. Kumar speaks Bengali and Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
