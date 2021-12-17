Dr. Shailendra Hajela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailendra Hajela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shailendra Hajela, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Hajela works at
Locations
Jersey Rehab PA15 Newark Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 844-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Shailendra Hajela is an amazing doctor!!! He makes you feel very comfortable and he listens to everything you say!
About Dr. Shailendra Hajela, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093786212
Education & Certifications
- Fellow Of The Royal College Of Surgeons
- Montefiore Med Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajela has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hajela speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.