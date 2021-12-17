Overview

Dr. Shailendra Hajela, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Hajela works at Jersey Rehab, P.A. (Belleville) in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.