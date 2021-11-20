Overview

Dr. Shailaja Malhotra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Healthplex Fammed University Tn Memphis|Healthplex Fammed University Tn Memphis|Healthplex Fammed University Tn Memphis|University Of Tennessee|University Of Tennessee|University Of Tennessee



Dr. Malhotra works at Physicians of Family Medicine in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.