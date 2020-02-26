Dr. Shailaja Jamma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailaja Jamma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shailaja Jamma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Jamma works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA12121 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 379-8603
-
2
Houston Methodist18300 Katy Fwy Ste 425, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8560
-
3
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8560Monday6:00am - 6:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamma?
Dr. Jamma was very kind, answered questions thoroughly and spent plenty of time with me. I would definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Shailaja Jamma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356584908
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamma works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.