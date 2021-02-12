See All Gastroenterologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (44)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hospital

Dr. Behara works at Regional Digestive Consultants PA in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Mallory-Weiss Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Digestive Consultants PA
    920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 480, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3692
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Manometry Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Upper GI Series Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Behara?

    Feb 12, 2021
    It has been about five or six years since I first went to see Dr Behara and had a colonoscopy and lab tests. I found her and her staff to be friendly and helpful. I have other health challenges but I was well served by her care. I would recommend her to both friends and family!
    Patrick Prein — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Behara to family and friends

    Dr. Behara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Behara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD.

    About Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255318044
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook Co Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Francis Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behara works at Regional Digestive Consultants PA in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Behara’s profile.

    Dr. Behara has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Mallory-Weiss Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Behara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.