Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD
Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hospital
Regional Digestive Consultants PA920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 480, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-3692MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
It has been about five or six years since I first went to see Dr Behara and had a colonoscopy and lab tests. I found her and her staff to be friendly and helpful. I have other health challenges but I was well served by her care. I would recommend her to both friends and family!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255318044
- Cook Co Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Dr. Behara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behara has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Mallory-Weiss Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Behara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.