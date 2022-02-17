Overview

Dr. Shaila Patel is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Renaissance Women's Group in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.