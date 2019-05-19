Overview

Dr. Shaila Gala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Gala works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.