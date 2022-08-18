Overview

Dr. Shail Vyas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Fellowship



Dr. Vyas works at Sunrise Health Care Centers in Tustin, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.