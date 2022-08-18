Dr. Shail Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shail Vyas, MD
Overview
Dr. Shail Vyas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Fellowship
Dr. Vyas works at
Locations
1
Sunrise Healthcare Center2492 Walnut Ave Ste 110, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 669-1997
2
Revive Pain Management8245 E Monte Vista Rd Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92808 Directions (714) 974-0100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgable and knows what he's doing. I came in with a pretty painful problem that had been plaguing me for nearly a year, and he mitigated the pain extremely quickly and in a manner which was non invasive. He also spent a good amount of time explaining what was wrong and gave excellent advice on managing my condition for a quicker full recovery. I could not have asked for a better doctor!
About Dr. Shail Vyas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Fellowship
- UCLA Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vyas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.