Dr. Shail Vyas, MD

Dr. Shail Vyas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shail Vyas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Fellowship

Dr. Vyas works at Sunrise Health Care Centers in Tustin, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Healthcare Center
    2492 Walnut Ave Ste 110, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 669-1997
  2. 2
    Revive Pain Management
    8245 E Monte Vista Rd Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 974-0100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Angeles Community Hospital
  • Placentia-Linda Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shail Vyas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548418627
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shail Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

