Dr. Shail Maheshwari, MD
Overview
Dr. Shail Maheshwari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tx a &amp; M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med|Tx a &amp;amp; M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Center for Digestive Disease129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 307, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 226-6023Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr M is one of the best doctors I’ve ever used. I’ve had many doctors and I do love this guy. You will love him too.
About Dr. Shail Maheshwari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629230883
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals
- Tx a &amp;amp; M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med|Tx a &amp;amp;amp; M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maheshwari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maheshwari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maheshwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maheshwari has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maheshwari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Maheshwari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maheshwari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maheshwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maheshwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.