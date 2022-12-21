Dr. Shail Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shail Dalal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shail Dalal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palestine, TX. They completed their fellowship with LSU Health Sciences Center
Palestine Cancer Center3415 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 727-2200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Freestone Medical Center
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalal?
He answered all my questions and I felt thoroughly informed. I would recommend Dr Dalal highly.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1144241597
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- St Elizabeths Mc
- Hematology
