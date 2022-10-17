See All Nephrologists in Nashua, NH
Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD

Nephrology
5 (17)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashua, NH. 

Dr. Hoque works at Southern NH Nephrology/Hyprtnsn in Nashua, NH with other offices in Lowell, MA, Londonderry, NH and Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Nh Nephrology and Hypertension
    38 Tyler St Ste 2, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 577-5377
  2. 2
    Lowell General Hospital
    295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 937-6499
  3. 3
    1 Action Blvd, Londonderry, NH 03053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 421-9724
  4. 4
    14 Tsienneto Rd Ste 200A, Derry, NH 03038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 537-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elliot Hospital
  • Parkland Medical Center
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Proteinuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hoque?

    Oct 17, 2022
    Went to see him after referral from another nephrologist in Boston. Was very impressed by his knowledge and skills. Glad to have found such great doctor in our local area. Hope he stays here long!
    Dave — Oct 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hoque to family and friends

    Dr. Hoque's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hoque

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD.

    About Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508849886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoque has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoque has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoque. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.