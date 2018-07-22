Dr. Shaik Ubaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ubaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaik Ubaid, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaik Ubaid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital.
Locations
1
General Surgery1978 Crompond Rd Ste 101, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions (914) 293-8600
2
Asma Arif MD PC2231 Burdett Ave Ste 280, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 429-2561
Hospital Affiliations
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr himself is good but staff is horrible. When calling can't get past an automated system. Staff will not call you back if you manage to even find an option that lets you leave a message. I called the day before my appointment to try to reschedule. Unable to reach a human so left a voice message to cancel the appointment and request reschedule call back. No call back but a couple of days later I received a letter saying that I "missed my appointment". The staff is useless.
About Dr. Shaik Ubaid, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1720023880
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ubaid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ubaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ubaid has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ubaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ubaid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ubaid.
