Dr. Shaida Nasiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaida Nasiri, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Nasiri works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaida Nasiri-Blomgren is pretty much a miracle worker in my eyes! My 3-year-old daughter was suffering at CHOP for 2 years (she would scream anytime she was put in the sitting position and hated to eat ANYTHING) and after the first visit Dr. Nasiri-Blomgren immediately figured out what was going on (distended rectum from chronic constipation) she prescribed some medications (including an appetite stimulant) and did this without any awful invasive tests or using the words “feeding tube”. I highly recommend her to any parent who is having GI issues with their child. My one regret is it took me so long to get a second opinion. She is currently weaning my daughter off reflux medications she probably never needed in the first place. My daughter sits now and enjoys mealtimes! I can’t recommend Dr. enough. We are eternally grateful to her.
About Dr. Shaida Nasiri, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1104266931
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasiri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasiri works at
