Dr. Shaida Khan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Khan works at UT Southwestern Neurology Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.