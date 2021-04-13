See All Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Shaida Khan, DO

Neurology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaida Khan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Khan works at UT Southwestern Neurology Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Clinic-general Neurology At James W. Aston
    5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 8, Dallas, TX 75390 (214) 645-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Ataxia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Becker Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 4E Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy - Sensorineural Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Fasciculation-Cramp Syndrome Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Inclusion Body Myositis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbosacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy, Duchenne and Becker Type Chevron Icon
Myasthenic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myokymia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myokymia
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Distal Hereditary Motor Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Paraneoplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pompe Disease Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2021
    I have visited what are regarded as the best neuromuscular specialists in my city, state, region and country. Dr. Khan is the cream of the crop. You will not find a doctor who has better bedside manner, attentive listening skills, knowledge and acumen. She will look you in the eyes and digest what is being said, before offering her assessment, which is the perfect blend of groundedness, confidence and feminine grace. She is up to date on the latest medical trends, and is willing to think outside the box to explore patient solutions, when most other medical professionals prefer to kick the can down the road to someone else. She truly cares about her patients. I recall after our first consult, I got a call at 5 pm. It was Dr. Khan on her cell phone, who had been thinking about my case after my appointment ended, while on her drive home. What doctor does that?! I'm telling you ... it brought me to tears that she was willing to advocate for me when no one else would. The. Best.
    Apr 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Shaida Khan, DO
    About Dr. Shaida Khan, DO

    • Neurology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1346501350
    Education & Certifications

    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaida Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at UT Southwestern Neurology Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

