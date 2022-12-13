Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pri-Paz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Pri-Paz works at
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pri-Paz?
Brilliant doctor. He has set the bar so high for me. Wish all of my medical professionals were this thorough and knowledgeable. He never rushes you, explains everything so well, asks the right questions. He genuinely cares. Not an alarmist so keeps you calm which is important for any expecting mother. With my last pregnancy I barely saw my doctor. Just the ultrasound techs and PAs. I don’t know how he does it but he’s hands on with everything. My husband and I are so happy to have found him. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831306877
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pri-Paz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pri-Paz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pri-Paz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pri-Paz works at
Dr. Pri-Paz has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pri-Paz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Pri-Paz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pri-Paz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pri-Paz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pri-Paz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.