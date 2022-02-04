Overview

Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Siddique works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

