Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Siddique works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Hematology / Oncology
    6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 04, 2022
Dr. Siddique is my hematologist. My issue is blood clotting, which is treated with Xarelto, a blood thinner. Dr. Siddique has watched over my condition now for 5 years. He is very pleasant gentleman. He has always been cooperative and a willing listener to my concerns and questions.
David Berry — Feb 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Urdu
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1912171034
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Georgetown University- Lombardi Cancer Center- Washington D.C.|Georgetown University-Lombardi Cancer Center-Washington D.C.
Residency
  • Georgetown University- Washington D.C.|Georgetown University-Washington D.C.
Internship
  • Georgetown University
Medical Education
  • St. Louis University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Siddique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

