Dr. Shahzad Parvaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahzad Parvaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from NORTH MAHARASHTRA UNIVERSITY JALGAON / JAWAHAR MEDICAL FOUNDATION'S ANNASAHEB CHUDAMAN PATIL MEMORIA and is affiliated with Union Hospital Clinton.
Locations
Intrepid Usa Hospice609 E Surgery Center Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 917-5091
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional Dr. I have been seeing him Since 2009. He is very kind and definitely is careful about the prescriptions he puts his patients on. He looks out for the well-being of patients. Extremely kind man
About Dr. Shahzad Parvaz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1003878133
Education & Certifications
- NORTH MAHARASHTRA UNIVERSITY JALGAON / JAWAHAR MEDICAL FOUNDATION'S ANNASAHEB CHUDAMAN PATIL MEMORIA
- Psychiatry
