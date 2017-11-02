Overview

Dr. Shahzad Mian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Mian works at Ann Arbor Office in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.