Overview

Dr. Shahzad Hashmi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital and Upson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hashmi works at Salveo Integrative Health in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.