Dr. Shahzad Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahzad Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahzad Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lehi, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Riverton Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Center of Utah - Lehi3000 N Triumph Blvd Ste 340, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (435) 254-5950
-
2
Endocrinology Center of Utah - Salt Lake City4465 S 900 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 254-5949
-
3
Griner Plastic Surgery1055 N 300 W Ste 303, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 872-4791Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
My otolaryngology surgeon raves about Dr. Ahmad from a medical perspective, said he’s one of the very best. I have been very happy with my visits to Dr. Ahmad, he treats me very well, answers all of my questions, and has a wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Shahzad Ahmad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467533950
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Englewood Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.