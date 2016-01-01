Overview

Dr. Shahrzad Tabibi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tabibi works at Deming Women's Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Alexandria, VA and El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.