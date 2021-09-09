Overview

Dr. Shahrzad Shareghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Shareghi works at Cardiovascular Care Center in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.