Dr. Shahrzad Shareghi, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shahrzad Shareghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Shareghi works at Cardiovascular Care Center in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Care Center
    2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 202, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4769

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 09, 2021
    First of all the girls are very friendly and so is barfi. Dr. Shareghi is very friendly and very caring she doesn’t hesitate to run tests which all can be done in her office. She also takes care of your veins in your legs if your having problems. Don’t hesitate if your having leg pain to let her know.
    Theresa — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shahrzad Shareghi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811176720
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center|University Of California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital and School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital and School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahrzad Shareghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shareghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shareghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shareghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shareghi works at Cardiovascular Care Center in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shareghi’s profile.

    Dr. Shareghi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shareghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Shareghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shareghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shareghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shareghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

