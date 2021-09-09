Dr. Shahrzad Shareghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shareghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrzad Shareghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahrzad Shareghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Locations
Cardiovascular Care Center2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 202, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 360-4769
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First of all the girls are very friendly and so is barfi. Dr. Shareghi is very friendly and very caring she doesn’t hesitate to run tests which all can be done in her office. She also takes care of your veins in your legs if your having problems. Don’t hesitate if your having leg pain to let her know.
About Dr. Shahrzad Shareghi, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1811176720
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center|University Of California
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital and School Of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital and School Of Medicine
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Shareghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shareghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shareghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shareghi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shareghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shareghi speaks Persian and Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Shareghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shareghi.
