Dr. Shahrzad Nazarian, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shahrzad Nazarian, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with New York Community Hospital

Dr. Nazarian works at Sherry Shahrzad Nazarian Dpm PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sherry Shahrzad Nazarian Dpm PC
    2083 E 53rd Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11234 (718) 258-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 24, 2021
    Dr. Nazarian is not only extremely qualified but she's a pleasure to deal with. She treated me for a very serous infection and I am so grateful to her for her help and expertise. Office ManagerJoseph is so helpful and friendly. I am so happy I was referred to Dr. Nazarian!
    June — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Shahrzad Nazarian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760522791
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Community Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
