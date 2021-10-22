See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Shahryar Yadegar, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shahryar Yadegar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Yadegar works at Tarzana Hospitalist Medical Corporation in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary Medical Corp.
    18399 Ventura Blvd Ste 245, Tarzana, CA 91356 (818) 609-7536
    Sherman Oaks Health & Rehab
    14401 Huston St, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 (818) 609-7536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Air and Gas Embolism
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Overweight
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Oct 22, 2021
    Dr. Yadegar has been caring for my mother for the past six years. He is always very kind and patient with her, he spends the time and actually listens to her questions and concerns and we never feel rushed through her appointments. He has provided excellent advice and treatment options for her, and he always remembers her special needs when it comes to treatment and medications so we are not constantly repeating ourselves. Additionally, his staff is amazing - from the front office to the nurses and medical assistants - everyone has been incredibly kind and helpful. My mom requires a medication that is not covered by Medicare and Dr. Yadegar and his staff worked with us to qualify her for a program that significantly reduced the co-pay. When that program ended, they did it once again for another program. Most doctors would not be bothered with all that hassle, but Dr. Yadegar was so gracious! We highly recommend Dr. Yadegar - you will not find a more caring physician!
    Brooke D — Oct 22, 2021
    About Dr. Shahryar Yadegar, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174546493
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Sleep Medicine
