Overview

Dr. Shahryar Yadegar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Yadegar works at Tarzana Hospitalist Medical Corporation in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.