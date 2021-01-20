See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Shahryar Kavoussi, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shahryar Kavoussi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Kavoussi works at Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine
    4303 James Casey St Ste A, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-3840

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
First Trimester Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
First Trimester Screening

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2021
    Un excelente Doctor muy amable, al igual todo el equipo de trabajo
    Denia — Jan 20, 2021
    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083735294
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahryar Kavoussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavoussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavoussi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi works at Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kavoussi’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavoussi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavoussi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavoussi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavoussi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

