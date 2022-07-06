Overview

Dr. Shahryar Ahmadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and UAMS Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmadi works at uams.edu in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Ridgecrest, CA, Long Beach, CA and Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.