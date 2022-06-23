Dr. Shahroz Daud, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahroz Daud, DMD
Overview
Dr. Shahroz Daud, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Norfolk, VA.
Dr. Daud works at
Locations
-
1
Norfolk Dental Care5621 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23509 Directions (757) 551-2162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daud?
Great visit… X-ray technician was very calming and reassuring at her job.. Dr Daud was also very calming and reassuring during the tooth extraction. Kept a constant check to ensure I was okay as the process took awhile because of busy schedule.
About Dr. Shahroz Daud, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1407469539
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daud accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Daud using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Daud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daud works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Daud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.