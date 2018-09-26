Dr. Shahrouz Shadrou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadrou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrouz Shadrou, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahrouz Shadrou, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shadrou works at
Locations
Nevada Nephrology Consultants2820 W Charleston Blvd Ste 33, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 880-1558
Las Vegas Dialysis Center150 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (702) 878-0908
Barney Medical Specialist Limited2810 W Charleston Blvd Ste E-47, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 880-1558
Kantor Nephrology Consultants Ltd.1750 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 474-7052
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had no negative issues with Dr. Shadrou. His staff is friendly! Dr. Shadrou always throughly explains my latest results and orders my rx’s Immediately. It’s normal to have to wait sometimes for a doctor to see you. If you had an emergency.....others would be waiting to see him, so what is the problem if that issue arises. You wait....patiently that’s what you do! People think they go into a doctors office, and the world is all about them. Get over it people!
About Dr. Shahrouz Shadrou, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154534709
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadrou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadrou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadrou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shadrou works at
Dr. Shadrou has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Renal Osteodystrophy and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadrou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadrou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadrou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadrou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadrou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.