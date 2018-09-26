Overview

Dr. Shahrouz Shadrou, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shadrou works at Suresh Makhija, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Renal Osteodystrophy and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.