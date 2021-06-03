Dr. Shahrouz Ghodsian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodsian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrouz Ghodsian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahrouz Ghodsian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in La Mirada, CA.
Dr. Ghodsian works at
1
Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.16702 Valley View Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638 Directions (800) 956-2663
2
Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 920-8394
3
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-5282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
4
Syg Health Systems Inc.1001 Gayley Ave Unit 24673, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 709-7355
- College Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It’s hard enough to experience these sensitive issues privately but to have to ask for help takes even more courage. Thankfully there are amazing humans like Dr. Ghodsian and his staff. He gives exceptional care, is compassionate, and extremely competent. His support team, Sara and Theo, are wonderful. They help to create a comfortable and private space and are extremely organized, making any appointments and procedures a breeze. If you are reading this and hesitating whether to do anything about your situation, stop trying to solve it on your own and go see Dr. Ghodsian. Know that you do not have to suffer any longer and there are wonderful people like doctor and his caring staff that will give you the best care ever. I found Dr. Ghodsian after reading reviews and am so grateful to others who have left glowing reviews as they were spot on. I have been going to Dr. Ghodsian for over 3 years now and have had several procedures that all went extremely well.
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1861404535
- Addiction Medicine and Nephrology
