Dr. Shahrouz Ghodsian, MD

Nephrology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shahrouz Ghodsian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in La Mirada, CA. 

Dr. Ghodsian works at Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc. in La Mirada, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA, Temecula, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.
    16702 Valley View Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 956-2663
  2. 2
    Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.
    5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 920-8394
  3. 3
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 699-5282
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Syg Health Systems Inc.
    1001 Gayley Ave Unit 24673, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 709-7355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • College Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nausea
Tremor
Headache
Nausea
Tremor
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nausea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2021
    It’s hard enough to experience these sensitive issues privately but to have to ask for help takes even more courage. Thankfully there are amazing humans like Dr. Ghodsian and his staff. He gives exceptional care, is compassionate, and extremely competent. His support team, Sara and Theo, are wonderful. They help to create a comfortable and private space and are extremely organized, making any appointments and procedures a breeze. If you are reading this and hesitating whether to do anything about your situation, stop trying to solve it on your own and go see Dr. Ghodsian. Know that you do not have to suffer any longer and there are wonderful people like doctor and his caring staff that will give you the best care ever. I found Dr. Ghodsian after reading reviews and am so grateful to others who have left glowing reviews as they were spot on. I have been going to Dr. Ghodsian for over 3 years now and have had several procedures that all went extremely well.
    Kristen — Jun 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shahrouz Ghodsian, MD
    About Dr. Shahrouz Ghodsian, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861404535
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Nephrology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahrouz Ghodsian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodsian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghodsian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghodsian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghodsian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghodsian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghodsian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghodsian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

