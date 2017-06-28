Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshaghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Eshaghian works at
Locations
-
1
Irwin Hoffman MD2080 Century Park E Ste 1005, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 229-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eshaghian?
Just came from an appointment with Dr Eshagian. Great experience. Great physician. He not only has great bedside manner but he's also an instructor at UCLA so he's very skilled at articulating plainly and clearly. His expertise, compassion and competence were very comforting. You're in good hands with Dr.
About Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1417132499
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan Medical Center, UCLA
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of CA, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eshaghian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eshaghian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eshaghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eshaghian works at
Dr. Eshaghian has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eshaghian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eshaghian speaks Hebrew, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshaghian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshaghian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshaghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshaghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.