Dr. Shahrooz Bemanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahrooz Bemanian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County113 Waterworks Way Ste 155, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 612-9090
Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 301, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 612-9090
Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 612-9090
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Exellent performance
About Dr. Shahrooz Bemanian, MD
- English, Persian
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University Of California, Irvine
Dr. Bemanian speaks Persian.
180 patients have reviewed Dr. Bemanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bemanian.
