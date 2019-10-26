Dr. Shahrokh Javaheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javaheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrokh Javaheri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahrokh Javaheri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10535 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 793-7378
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Javaheri without any hesitation. He is one of the if not the best doctor I have ever had. I just wish his bedside manner would rub off on the 2 women in his office and I WARN the people I speak to to be ready to have to deal with their rudeness.
About Dr. Shahrokh Javaheri, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1407829757
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
