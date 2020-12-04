See All Cardiologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Shahriar Shayani, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (12)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shahriar Shayani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Shayani works at SHAHRIAR SHAYANI MD in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Hyde Park Office
    1821 LAKEVILLE RD, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 354-0117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syncope
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Syncope
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 04, 2020
I just wanted to take the time to express my appreciation for all Dr. Shayani has done to monitor my health concerns over the past 20 years. He has always been proactive to address any health issues and to diagnose whatever ailment might be of concern to me. My consultations with him have always been a positive experience. He is extremely professional-but at the same time very caring when discussing a medical issue. When sitting with him, he has always taken the additional time to explain his concerns and the necessary steps needed to resolve my medical needs. If he had any reservations regarding a health issue, he would always direct me to the appropriate specialist for a more definitive diagnosis. Thanks to him I have been able to lead a relatively healthy and happy life. Richard J Krauland December 3, 2020
Richard J Krauland — Dec 04, 2020
About Dr. Shahriar Shayani, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255493714
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shayani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shayani works at SHAHRIAR SHAYANI MD in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shayani’s profile.

Dr. Shayani has seen patients for Syncope, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shayani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

