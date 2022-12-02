See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Shahriar Pirouz, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahriar Pirouz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pirouz works at Troy I Mounts MD INC in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Specialists
    314 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 922-5655
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pain Management Specialist
    10 Santa Rosa St # 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rhizotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 02, 2022
    It took many months to get accepted. My case is a challenging one, he is helping me avoid surgery with less evasive procedures. Being on a blood thinner is a deterient to getting treatment, he made me feel comfortable and at ease going off for the least amount of days. I feel disappointed at not making progress, but hopefull that it's not hopeless. He gives the opportunity to ask questions, he explains to where I understand and I highly recommend his services to you.
    — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Shahriar Pirouz, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922201508
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
