Dr. Shahriar Pirouz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahriar Pirouz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Pain Management Specialists314 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-5655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pain Management Specialist10 Santa Rosa St # 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 544-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
How was your appointment with Dr. Pirouz?
It took many months to get accepted. My case is a challenging one, he is helping me avoid surgery with less evasive procedures. Being on a blood thinner is a deterient to getting treatment, he made me feel comfortable and at ease going off for the least amount of days. I feel disappointed at not making progress, but hopefull that it's not hopeless. He gives the opportunity to ask questions, he explains to where I understand and I highly recommend his services to you.
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
