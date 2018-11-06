See All Plastic Surgeons in Stockton, CA
Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
5 (120)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Mabourakh works at Stockton Plastic Surgery in Stockton, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Stockton Plastic Surgery
    1805 N California St Ste 308, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 464-5656
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1561 Creekside Dr Ste 110, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 984-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dameron Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 06, 2018
    It has been about a year since my surgery (breast augmentation). I didn't want to write a review until everything had set in. I immediately loved the staff down at the Stockton clinic, especially Maggie. Everyone was professional, friendly, and helpful. Dr. Mabourakh didn't make me feel uncomfortable in any type of way. He listened to all of my criteria and also recommended some of his own, which im so glad I listened to. I wanted a very natural look and he managed to give that to me. Thank you.
    T — Nov 06, 2018
    About Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497791487
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uc Davis Med Center
    Internship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabourakh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mabourakh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mabourakh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabourakh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabourakh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabourakh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabourakh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

