Overview

Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Mabourakh works at Stockton Plastic Surgery in Stockton, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.