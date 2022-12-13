Dr. Shahriar Ghodsian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodsian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahriar Ghodsian, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahriar Ghodsian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Finch University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ghodsian works at
Locations
Conejo Orthopaedics Clinic and Spine Institute2100 Lynn Rd Ste 115, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3803Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful for Dr G. He spent a lot of time with me post surgery at TOSH and was very insightful and caring. I suspect the negative reviewers are people who misunderstand the attending physician’s role - he is not the primary surgeon physician.
About Dr. Shahriar Ghodsian, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1699728410
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California Hospital
- University Of Southern California Hospital
- University Of Southern California Hospital
- Finch University
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghodsian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghodsian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghodsian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghodsian works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghodsian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghodsian.
